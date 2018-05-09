NACS referendum passes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A referendum to issue $34-million in bonds for Northwest Allen County Schools passed by a 3-to-1 margin in last night’s primary election.

The ballot issue, which gives the district the chance to build a new elementary school and make efficiency and safety upgrades at other school buildings, got 76% of the vote, seeing approval by almost 3,000 votes.

RELATED: NACS referendum seeks to build new elementary school

Superintendent Chris Himsel had told WOWO News it was necessary due to growing enrollment numbers.

Its passage was made easier by reports that the average property tax owner would see no impact on their current bills.