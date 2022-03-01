NACS Drops Mask Requirement For Transportation Vehicles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another Allen County School District is lifting its mask requirements on district wide transportation vehicles.

At Monday Night’s board meeting within Northwest Allen County Schools, the decision was approved by the Board of School Trustees to immediately end the mask requirement on school buses and any vehicles within the district. This following the latest guidelines from the CDC which allows for districts to make their own decisions in regards to masks on school buses and vans. The board did extend the mask-optional procedure to buses and activity vehicles so that the procedure would be consistent for students, faculty, and staff throughout the day. Southwest Allen County Schools ended their mask requirement on buses Monday.