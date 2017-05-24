NACS chooses Schlatter for vacant board seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Northwest Allen County Schools Board has a new member.

The board voted this week to have Kristi Schlatter fill the vacant seat left behind by the death of John Hilger last month.

Hilger died after suffering a heart attack while on vacation. The 44-year-old Schlatter will serve the remainder of his term, which ends at the end of 2018, according to the News-Sentinel.

There were four candidates interviewed for the vacancy, but Schlatter was the only one nominated for a vote.