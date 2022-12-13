NACS Capacity Issues Addressed Monday Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Northwest Allen County Schools board looked at several options for their near-capacity buildings Monday Night. Four options to be exact, as the district continues to address concerns over its rapid growth, specifically in its middle school enrollment. Most options shared by Moake Park Group involve building a new, not necessarily another middle school, however one proposal calls for renovating and expanding existing facilities. According to a summary of the plans from NACS, estimated costs range from about $50 million to nearly $100 million, but that excludes what are known as soft costs land purchases, professional fees and legal fees, among other expenses.

According to The Journal Gazette, board members asked some questions but did not discuss any option in-depth. The board next meets at 6 p.m. on January 9th.