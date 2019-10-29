NACS board approves teacher raises

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Teachers with Northwest Allen County Schools are getting a raise.

The school board approved a new two-year contract last night that includes a minimum hike of $1,250, according to the Journal Gazette.

That puts the minimum full-time teacher salary at $41,250, with those who have a bachelor’s degree getting a minimum of $64,000 and those with a master’s degree bringing in at least $70,125.

Fort Wayne Community Schools also recently approved a raise for teachers as school systems statewide are trying multiple things to fight off a teacher shortage.