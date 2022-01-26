N95 Masks Available At Kroger Stores Soon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): If you are looking to find a free non-surgical N95 mask to help fight COVID-19, officials with one of the nation’s largest grocery chains has announced when they will be in stock. Kroger Corp. announced on Tuesday that it will serve as an access point to free non-surgical N95 masks as part of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Masks are slated to be delivered to stores as early as Thursday, and customers will be able to visit any local Kroger store with a pharmacy to pick up complimentary masks while supplies last, and associates are encouraged to retrieve supplies for themselves and their families. Up to three free non-surgical N95 masks are available to every person/customer.