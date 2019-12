1. Week That Was: Embiid goes scoreless in ‘The Six’, injuries plaguing the league, and Kendrick Nunn says he is Rookie of the Year

2. New or Snooze: Carmelo wins Player of the Week and Kyrie goes off on Boston fans

3. Myles Turner’s struggles

4. James Harden: GOAT?

5. Power Rankings: Top 5 MVP Candidates

Jay Prince and Tyler Brown break it all down in this weeks episode.

Subscribe to The Strictly Basketball Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.