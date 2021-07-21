MVP Lanes Set To Open Doors Next Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For many years Wayne Recreation was a Fort Wayne bowling staple as the alley stood at the corner of Lake Avenue and Coliseum Boulevard, and unfortunately in 2016 the lights and pinsetters went silent for what many thought for good. That is not the case anymore as the all new MVP Lanes is set to open its doors next week.

President & Owner Mark Johnston tells WOWO News, “We felt there was a definite need for bowling, we’ve been involved in bowling a lot over the years and this is my second center that I’ve remodeled and reopened. Now we feel that Fort Wayne, which has been a big bowling town for years, has a need for traditional league bowling… The league response (so far) has been unbelievable.”

The newly renovated MVP Lanes is set to open its doors to the public on Monday, July 26th with 32-new lanes, new arcade games, and an all new restaurant and bar area. Brunner’s Pub will greet patrons with expanded food and drink options which MVP Lanes COO A.J. Brunner who wants the pub to be a destination not just for bowlers. “We have spent numerous hours on putting this together,” Brunner explained, “If you do not want to come out and bowl and you still want to go out and have a nice dinner, you are more than welcome to come to Brunner’s Pub.”

With league sign-ups exceeding expectations by both Johnston and Brunner, the need for an expanded equipment pro shop came to light and needs for professional help became apparent. Longtime Professional Bowlers’ Association member, Wes Malott was tapped to lead that effort. Malott originally from Austin, Texas comes to Fort Wayne for not only professional, but family reasons as well and feels that there was definitely ways he felt he could service competitive players. “I have a lot of information a lot of people may not get, and that is from doing it at the highest level,” Malott stated. Malott’s Pro Shop is located just inside MVP Lanes.

More info available online at mvplanes.com, by calling 260-420-2695, or by following MVP Lanes on Facebook.