Musicians Fail To Reach Agreement, Philharmonic Strike Continues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another day of bargaining Tuesday did NOT end with a resolution between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Local 58, Fort Wayne Musicians Association. Officials with Fort Wayne Philharmonic had hoped to discuss a proposal sent to the musician’s union on December 17th, after the union declined to meet on December 14th. That proposal reflected a salary increase of 33.4% over three years which returned the orchestra to above pre-pandemic wages in the first year, versus the previous 12% offer. The musicians came to the table today without accepting any terms or language within the offer from the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and increased their economic demands.

“We had looked forward to music returning to the Philharmonic and beginning the healing and recovery process to create a stronger, sustainable, and more unified Fort Wayne Philharmonic within our community. Unfortunately, the union is rejecting the offer despite the significant wage increases,” said Philharmonic Board chair Rick James.

At this time, there is not another scheduled date for both parties to return to the negotiating table.