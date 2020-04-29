Murder warrant issued in January shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A murder warrant has been issued for Sedrick Williams for a deadly January shooting.

Marlon Kimbrough of Indianapolis was found on the railroad tracks near Meyer Road and Oxford Street at 9:05 a.m. on January 7. This was the city’s first homicide in 2020.

Williams, 28, was arrested shortly after the shooting on an unrelated parole violation. He was picked up by US Marshals and has been behind bars since mid-January.

Williams will eventually be served the warrant and brought back to Allen County to face the murder charge.