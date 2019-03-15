Murder suspect requests case dismissal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man accused of fatally shooting a Fort Wayne football coach wants his case dismissed.

25-year-old Henry Underwood filed a handwritten motion Thursday, without his attorney, saying that key witness Jaevin Bowie lied to investigators and that Bowie was the one who shot Terrance Miles in May 2017, not him.

The Journal Gazette reports that Underwood claims Bowie was forced to lie, but he didn’t say how or why. Bowie made a plea deal last month and is facing up to 8-and-a-half years in prison for his role in the crime.

Miles reportedly caught the two rooting through cars in the parking lot of the East Central Towers apartments and was shot several times.