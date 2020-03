MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO): A Muncie man was arrested Thursday for child pornography.

A special police task force served a search warrant at a home on Hoyt Avenue at about 9am yesterday, finding images and videos of children under the age of 12.

29-year-old Scott Dodd was arrested and charged with a total of 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography, as well as one felony count of possession of methamphetamine.

Dodd is in custody at the Delaware County Jail.