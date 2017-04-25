Muncie man arrested for child exploitation

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Police has arrested a Muncie man at his home after a yearlong investigation into child pornography.

28-year-old Walter Springston was arrested by Pendleton District Detectives and investigators with the Indiana State Police Cyber Crimes Unit on a level 5 felony charge of Child Exploitation.

Police began investigating Springston after getting a tip regarding the dissemination of child pornography at Springston’s home. He’s being held in the Delaware County Jail with a bond set at nearly $150,000.