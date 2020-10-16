Muncie business raided by Homeland Security

MUNCIE, Ind. (Network Indiana): Details regarding the federal raid of a Muncie business are being released.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security raided All Steel Carports on Wednesday and arrested its owner, Ignacio Chavez-Castillo.

In a press release, U.S. Attorney David Devillers says Chavez-Castillo conspired to harbor illegal immigrants to work for him and laundered money through company bank accounts.

All Steel Carports has been in business since 2001, and even though its owner was arrested, the company will remain open for business.