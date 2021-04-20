Muncie Animal Care vehicle vandalized

MUNCIE, Ind. (Network Indiana): A truck owned by a Delaware County animal shelter has been vandalized.

Muncie Animal Care & Services says that the majority of their supplies and equipment were damaged, including dog and cat food that was thrown on the truck and ground. The department says that food allows them to safely capture injured or aggressive animals and provide life-saving emergency care.

The truck’s hood also has dents from a vandal walking on top of it and from a rock that had been slammed into the hood.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call Muncie police dispatchers at 765-747-4838.