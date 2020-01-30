Multiple witnesses point to murder defendant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Prosecutors have a heap of evidence against a Fort Wayne man accused of a fatal shooting.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, court documents filed against 24-year-old Trayvon Rogan over the May 2019 murder of Korta Queary say almost a dozen witnesses spoke with police, and many point directly to Rogan.

Police say cellphone records also put him at Queary’s apartment on the night he was shot in the head, and a rifle found buried in Rogan’s backyard matched a shell casing found at the scene.

Rogan was arrested earlier this week; his next court date is February 3rd.