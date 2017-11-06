Multiple state parks to temporarily close for controlled deer reductions

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Multiple state park properties will temporarily close for controlled deer reductions.

The dates for temporary closings are November 13-14 and November 27-28. The properties will close to the general public the evening before each two-day reduction effort and reopen the morning after each effort.

State parks affected include:

Chain O’Lakes

Charlestown

Clifty Falls

Fort Harrison

Harmonie

Lincoln

McCormick’s Creek

Ouabache

Pokagon and Trine State Recreation Area

Potato Creek

Shades

Shakamak

Spring Mill and Cake River Valley Natural Area

Tippecanoe River

Versailles

Whitewater Memorial

Only individual hunters selected from the draw in September and their designated hunting partners may participate in the hunts.

Reduction efforts help control browsing by deer to a level that helps maintain habitat throughout the parks for all plants and animals. The parks are home to more than 32 state-endangered plants.