Multiple state parks to temporarily close for controlled deer reductions

Brooklyne Beatty
INDIANA, (WOWO) – Multiple state park properties will temporarily close for controlled deer reductions.

The dates for temporary closings are November 13-14 and November 27-28. The properties will close to the general public the evening before each two-day reduction effort and reopen the morning after each effort.

State parks affected include:

  • Chain O’Lakes
  • Charlestown
  • Clifty Falls
  • Fort Harrison
  • Harmonie
  • Lincoln
  • McCormick’s Creek
  • Ouabache
  • Pokagon and Trine State Recreation Area
  • Potato Creek
  • Shades
  • Shakamak
  • Spring Mill and Cake River Valley Natural Area
  • Tippecanoe River
  • Versailles
  • Whitewater Memorial

Only individual hunters selected from the draw in September and their designated hunting partners may participate in the hunts.

Reduction efforts help control browsing by deer to a level that helps maintain habitat throughout the parks for all plants and animals. The parks are home to more than 32 state-endangered plants.

