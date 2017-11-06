Multiple state parks to temporarily close for controlled deer reductions

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Multiple state park properties will temporarily close for controlled deer reductions.
The dates for temporary closings are November 13-14 and November 27-28. The properties will close to the general public the evening before each two-day reduction effort and reopen the morning after each effort.
State parks affected include:
- Chain O’Lakes
- Charlestown
- Clifty Falls
- Fort Harrison
- Harmonie
- Lincoln
- McCormick’s Creek
- Ouabache
- Pokagon and Trine State Recreation Area
- Potato Creek
- Shades
- Shakamak
- Spring Mill and Cake River Valley Natural Area
- Tippecanoe River
- Versailles
- Whitewater Memorial
Only individual hunters selected from the draw in September and their designated hunting partners may participate in the hunts.
Reduction efforts help control browsing by deer to a level that helps maintain habitat throughout the parks for all plants and animals. The parks are home to more than 32 state-endangered plants.