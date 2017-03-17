Multiple slide-offs reported due to slick road conditions

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Numerous slide-offs and crashes have been called into the WOWO Newsroom. As of 9:30 a.m., Friday, officers with the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department were working a rollover crash on State Road 114 W. of US 24.

INDOT crews have deployed dozens of plows and they are reminding drivers to slow down and use extra caution as a Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 11 a.m., Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, once the wintry mix moves out, rain will move in. Stay tuned to WOWO for more weather and traffic updates also text the word NEWS to 46862 to have traffic and weather alerts sent directly to your mobile device.

