Multiple injuries reported after truck collides with prisoner transport

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two officers and six inmates were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Thursday between a prisoner transport van and a truck.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says it happened just before 3pm at the intersection of State Road 3 and State Road 205 near LaOtto, when a truck driven by 57-year-old Pamela Connelly-Castle of Columbia City turned into the van’s path.

The van ended up spinning, going off the road, and hitting a utility pole, before coming to rest in a ditch. Six prisoners inside the van were trapped inside until fire crews could get them out.

46-year-old Officer Albert McDaniel suffered a broken leg, while 28-year-old prisoner Luis Calderon of Cleveland, Ohio suffered a fractured back. Another officer, 47-year-old Luis Feliciano, suffered broken ribs and a broken clavicle.

One inmate suffered a laceration to the face, while four others complained of back and neck pain. Connelly-Castle wasn’t hurt.