Multiple crashes close section of I-469 Wednesday afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Multiple crashes Wednesday afternoon led to the closure of a section of I-469.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. a state trooper was stopped on southbound I-469, just north of U.S. 27, for what he believed was a vehicle slide-off. The trooper discovered that it was actually a two-vehicle crash also involving a semi-tractor/trailer, that had left the scene.

Another trooper then positioned himself a half-mile north of the crash to warn approaching vehicles. However, state police say this did not slow down traffic traveling at high speeds and multiple crashes then occurred.

A total of five crashes resulted in the stretch of southbound I-469 from the north I-69 interchange to the U.S. 27 interchange being closed for more than two hours.

Only one minor injury resulted from the multiple crashes.