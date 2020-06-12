Movie theaters prepare for post-COVID reopenings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): While movie theaters can now reopen at half capacity in Indiana, starting today, that doesn’t mean you should expect them to do so everywhere.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, local theater owners are mixed on whether or not to get things back up and running. Barb Affolder of ABCinemas in Decatur says they’re ready:

“We’ll be disinfecting every seat between every show. In addition, we will have individual one-use wipes, so if people want to take their own wipe and wipe their own seat off, they’re welcome to do that.”

Other smaller local theaters, including the Northwood Cinema Grill in Fort Wayne, will reopen in the near future — either this weekend or next — but bigger chains like AMC Theaters and Regal Cinemas are planning to reopen next month.