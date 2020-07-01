Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash Tuesday night in Fort Wayne.

Police were called to the 1330 block of West Washington Center Road just before 8 p.m. on a report of a crash involving an SUV and a motorcyle.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground near the motorcycle with multiple injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition was later upgraded to serious.

Police say that the SUV was going west on Washington Center while the motorcycle was headed east. That’s when the driver of the SUV tried to turn south into a parking lot and the two vehicles collided.

The crash is still under investigation.