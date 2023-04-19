Motorcyclist injured in Wednesday morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Wednesday morning around 10 a.m., Fort Wayne Police responded to a crash with injuries in the 4400 block of E. Washington Blvd. On arrival, officers found a motorcycle in the street. They then found a man on the side of the road suffering from injuries.

Police say the motorcyclist was traveling west bound in the 4400 block of E. Washington Blvd. when he crashed into the rear end of a stopped SUV. The SUV made a U-turn where the crash occurred then proceeded east bound towards New Haven.

Officers on scene tended to the motorcyclist as medics arrived then transported him to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The SUV is described by witnesses as silver in color with extensive rear end damage.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor.

The incident remains under investigation and the identity of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.