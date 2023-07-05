Motorcyclist Dead After Tuesday Morning Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Tuesday morning, shortly before 3 A.M. officers were called to the intersection of Washington Blvd and Maumee Ave where a motorcyclist was down and not moving. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered an adult male lying in the street unresponsive. Medics arrived and declared the male deceased at the scene. The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling east bound on Maumee Avenue, struck the median and lost control. According to reports from police, the motorcyclist did not appear to be wearing a helmet and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor. The incident remains under investigation.