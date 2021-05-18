Motorcyclist critically injured following road rage incident

DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Columbia City man is in critical condition after the result of a road rage incident.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says a 28-year-old Columbia City man was going north on State Road 3 at County Road 62 at a high rate of speed and hit the brakes abruptly, ejecting him from his motorcycle. Officials say this was the result of a road rage incident involving another vehicle and driver.

He was not wearing a helmet and suffered head trauma and a wrist injury. The motorcyclist also had a suspended license and no motorcycle endorsement.

He is currently in the ICU at Parkview Regional Medical Center.