Motorcycle crash turns fatal, victim identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The motorcyclist involved in a crash at the intersection of I-69 and Dupont has died.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday at the Diverging Diamond Interchange.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 31-year-old Aaron W. Slinger of Fort Wayne.

The cause of death has been determined to be blunt force injuries due to motor vehicle crash.

The crash is still under investigation.