Motorcycle crash causes Lafayette to close down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Lafayette Street closed down due to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened around 2:06 on Monday afternoon when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital where he is reported to have life-threatening injuries.

Due to the nature of the crash, Fort Wayne Police Department’s Accident Crash team or F.A.C.T. has been called in to handle the investigation.

As a result of the crash, Lafayette Street is closed between Esmond Street and Boltz Street so that officers and finish investigating the scene. Traffic is being rerouted to side streets until completion of the investigation.

Investigators are unsure as to what caused the crash. The name of the victim will be released once the family has been notified of the crash.