Mother’s Day 2019: Are you prepared?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Have you purchased your mother a gift yet? What do you plan to do for Mother’s Day? With Mother’s Day approaching, you will find there are plenty of activities to do for the holiday.

Early in the United States, Mother’s Day was mostly celebrated by women’s peace groups. Mothers would meet with other mothers whose sons had fought or died on opposing sides of the Civil War, according to Grower Direct. In 1868, a committee was established by Ann Jarvis to create “Mother’s Friendship Day” to help reunite families that were divided by the Civil War. It was also Ann Jarvis that asked for the white carnation to be the official Mother’s Day Symbol.

It was in 1914 that President Woodrow Wilson signed the proclamation that made Mother’s Day a national holiday.

Are you planning to get your mother flowers for Mother’s Day? According to a ProFlowers survey, 25% of adults in 2010 purchased flowers for Mother’s Days gifts. Fresh flowers accounted for 63% of those flowers whereas, 35% were in the form of gardening plants and bedding.

The study also shows that more men than women purchase flowers or plants as Mother’s Day gifts.

Most popular flowers sold for Mother’s Day are Lilies, orchids, tulips, roses, irises and callas. Pink is usually the preferred color, however, bolder colors are making a rise in popularity.

According to On Star Register, around $14 billion is spent on gifts for Mother’s Day. Common gift ideas for Mother’s Day are cards, flowers, meals in restaurants, jewelry, gift cards, clothing, spa trips, books, housewares and gardening tools.

If you plan on taking your mother out to eat this year, there are plenty of establishments in the area that are planning special Mother’s Day meals and activities.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is planning a Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Parkview Physicians Pavilion. Some of the items they will be serving are scrambled eggs, sausage, waffles with whipped cream and berries, carved ham and more.

Conner’s Kitchen + Bar will have a Mother’s Day Brunch from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Every mother who eats at Conner’s for the brunch will get a complimentary Bellini or MOMosa, three chocolate covered strawberries and a flower.

Mother’s Day Downtown is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. This event features free trolley rides and event guides will take you to retail locations, restaurants and Mother’s Day themed activities in the downtown area.

Country Heritage Winery will be hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch at 1 p.m. on Sunday. According to eventbrite, those who purchase a ticket will receive a meal provided by the Auburn based restaurant, The Deli at Sixth & Main and also a drink of choice.

There are many other activities to do with Mom like Mimosas with Mom at the Embassy Theatre, Cake Decorating with The Cookie Nook for Mother’s Day at Auburn Brewing Company, A Mother’s Day Workshop: Mimosas and Pottery at the Rhapsody Art Gallery and Studio. You can find more information and other activities at VisitFortWayne.