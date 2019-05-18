Mother attacked in Harlan Park

HARLAN, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman was attacked in Harlan Park while two men tried to steal her car.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, a woman took her child to Harlan Park when a man approached and tried to distract her while two men tried to steal the keys to her car.

The man who had approached the woman asked her for some food. When she declined, the man attacked her.

The men failed to steal the woman’s vehicle so they ran into some fields near Stopher Road. The men were later located and arrested by authorities.

Officers arrested Bronson Filler who was an adult and also the accused attacker. The other two suspects were minors.

A neighbor of the park indicates that she saw the suspects walking around the park before the attack. She also states that all of the neighbors know each other and that there are rarely issues within that community.

Filler’s has a scheduled court appearance on May 22.