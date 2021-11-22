Mother accused of “selling” child

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana/WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman is facing charges after she allegedly tried selling her own daughter.

According to police, 37-year-old Se Dar Be and her husband forced the 13-year-old girl to marry the man, 27-year-old Zee Kdee Ya, in exchange for jewelry and around $2,000 in cash, then celebrated the wedding with a party.

Her parents said it was just an “engagement party,” but the girl told police her parents signed the paperwork in Burmese to arrange the marriage. The girl’s father said he didn’t sign the paperwork.

Be is charged with “child selling” – where the defendant transfers or receives property for terminating the care of a dependent – and neglect of a dependent.

Ya is charged with child solicitation and neglect of a dependent.