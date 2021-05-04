Most of state experiencing slight or moderate drought

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WOWO): A recent lack of rain made for nice spring picnicking weather in Indiana, but it’s left most of the state unusually dry or facing drought conditions.

The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor showed that 84% of Indiana is either abnormally dry or in the midst of moderate drought.

That includes portions of Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, DeKalb, Steuben, Allen, Huntington, Wells, and Adams Counties. Steuben and LaGrange Counties are among the driest spots in the state.

Rain that is expected for most of the state over the rest of the week should help alleviate some of the dry conditions.