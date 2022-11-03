Morning fog contributes to crash that leaves one person in critical condition

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is in critical condition after a Thursday morning crash in eastern Allen County.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Allen County police responded to the intersection of Morgan Rd. and Dawkins Rd., south of Woodburn for a crash involving a SUV and a dump truck pulling a trailer, with one person pinned inside the SUV.

The initial investigation determined that the female driver of the SUV was traveling west on Dawkins Rd. when she collided with the trailer being pulled by the dump truck. The truck was turning east onto Dawkins Rd. from Morgan Rd.

The driver of the SUV was extricated and transported to a local hospital in serious condition and later downgraded to critical condition.

The male driver of the dump truck was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. However, dense fog is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.