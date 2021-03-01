More than one million Hoosiers have received COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that more than one million Hoosiers have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 1,000,321 Hoosiers have received at least one dose, with 569,465 fully vaccinated.

“Getting 1 million vaccines in arms in just over two months is a game changer, and it brings me indescribable hope. I am incredibly proud of our Indiana Department of Health, and how they and our local partners have rolled out the ‘It’s Our Shot, Hoosiers’ vaccination plan,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said.

Right now, Hoosiers 60 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders and smokers are eligible to get vaccinated.

To schedule an appointment, click here or call 211.