More Than $975,000 Awarded to Improve Water Quality in Indiana

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture and the State Soil Conservation Board awarded $975,651 in matching grant funds to 15 soil and water conservation districts and organizations through the Clean Water Indiana program.

“Soil is one of our most valuable resources,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “I commend our State Soil Conservation Board for continuing this award, even through this difficult year. I want to congratulate our conservation districts and soil health organizations for their awards, and I am looking forward to seeing the work they continue to do to conserve our natural resources.”

The Clean Water Indiana program is administered by the state’s conservation board. The program provides financial assistance to landowners and conservation groups that are working to reduce runoff from non-point sources of water pollution, whether it’s on agricultural land, urban areas or eroding streambanks.

Once received, districts can use the funds to partner with other counties or address specific needs within their jurisdiction. Some examples include participating in a cost share program, hiring staff, providing technical assistance, implementing cover crop incentive programs or increasing watershed capacity.

“Indiana is committed to soil conservation and improving water quality across the state, this funding will allow these conservation districts to do just that,” said Bruce Kettler, ISDA director. “I am looking forward to seeing each districts’ plans come to fruition and am confident the future of soil conservation in Indiana is long-lasting.”

Brad Dawson is the chairman of the state soil conservation board and has led the board since 2020.

“All of Indiana’s 92 soil conservation districts work hard each year to better their communities,” Dawson said. “I am certain this funding will got a long way in ensuring Indiana remains a leader in soil conservation.”

Clean Water Indiana is managed by ISDA’s Division of Soil Conservation and funded by a portion of the state’s cigarette tax.

Below is the list of awardees

Organization

Amount

Dubois County SWCD $99,000

Fayette County SWCD $60,000

Jay County SWCD $130,000

Jefferson County SWCD $41,595

Johnson County SWCD $2,656

Lawrence County SWCD $60,000

Marion County SWCD $27,500

Owen County SWCD $64,800

Pike County SWCD $42,000

Spencer County SWCD $80,100

St. Joseph County SWCD $65,000

Sullivan County SWCD $72,000

Wabash County SWCD $75,000

Indiana Association of SWCD’s $90,000

Southern IN Cooperative Invasive Species Management $66,000