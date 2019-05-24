More than 62,000 pounds of raw beef recalled, may contain E. coli

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – If you’re planning on firing up your grill this Memorial Day weekend, you might want to check your meat for a recall.

Aurora Packing Company, Inc. is recalling more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef products because they may be contaminated with E. coli.

The problem was discovered during a random sample testing, though there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

The recall includes a wide array of products, including brisket, short ribs and chuck tenders. Click here for the full list of recalled items.

All items were packaged on April 19 and bear the establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recalled products were shipped nationwide.

Anyone who believes they may have become ill after consuming one of these products should contact a healthcare provider. E. coli can be potentially deadly, and causes dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days after exposure.

If you own any of the recalled meat products, throw them away.