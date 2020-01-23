More than 32 pounds of marijuana seized in road rage incident

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Sheriff’s officers seized more than 32 pounds of marijuana in a possible road rage incident on Sunday.

Officers were called to I-69 near the 302 mile marker at 2:53 p.m. on a report of a possible road rage incident involving a gray Dodge pickup truck with a Mississippi license plate.

An officer found a truck matching that description going south and pulled the truck over for speeding. After approaching the truck, the officer smelled marijuana coming from the passenger side. The officer called for assistance, and discovered 32.4 pounds of marijuana with a street value of about $100,000 along with two handguns.

Jorge L. Delgado, Nathan T. Donlan and Rogelio Medina III were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and dealing in marijuana.