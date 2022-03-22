More Tenants Set to Open at Union Street Market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three new merchants are set to open this fall at Union Street Market, the indoor food market at Electric Works in Fort Wayne. Pikoso Burrito Co., Johnny OX NEO Neapolitan Pizzeria, and Honey Plant bring the total number of merchants to 15.

Pikoso Burrito Co. is a new concept from Flora and Samuel Barron, who own Flora and Lily’s Mexican Kitchen food truck and Kanela Blended Drinks on the Landing. The restaurant will feature surf and turf, TexMex, and mediterranean options.

Johnny OX NEO Neapolitan Pizzeria is owned by chef Johnny Bojinoff. Bojinoff attended Le Cordon Bleu culinary school and has a background in West Coast restaurants serving old-world and modern pizza.

Honey Plant is opening its second Fort Wayne location at the market and will offer a wide range of houseplants and cut local flowers.

The market is expected to open in October as part of the $286 million first phase of the mixed-use innovation district at the former General Electric campus.