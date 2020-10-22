More Rain for the Weekend and to Start Next Week

The harvest weather forecast is brought to you by Beck’s, dedicated to serving a community of farmers who love what they do and are proud to be farmers at heart; First Farmer’s Bank and Trust, proudly serving local farmers and agribusiness for 135 years; and by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and Indiana Soybean Alliance.

There’s more rain rolling through in our harvest weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin.

“We’ve got at least three more waves of action coming through before maybe we can try and take this action and push it off farther to the south. Honestly, I’ll take any direction at this point. The next wave comes through as we head from Friday afternoon through the overnight. It’s probably done before sunrise on Saturday morning. That round of moisture looks relatively minor- a tenth to maybe half an inch tops.”

After a short respite, Martin says wave two comes in on Sunday.

“In particular we’re looking Sunday afternoon/evening on through Monday. That round looks like it could be a little bit stronger packing anywhere from a quarter to maybe one inch if thunderstorms come together. About 80 percent of the state is seeing rain that time around.”

Wave three comes through Tuesday afternoon/evening through Wednesday morning.

“That one ‘s a little bit up in the air in terms of moisture. I’m going to say a quarter to three quarters of an inch with coverage around 80 percent of the state. We see a cool down coming behind that system and we should be slightly cooler the balance of next week but also drier Wednesday afternoon right on through at least Saturday. We might be able to stretch that to Sunday.”