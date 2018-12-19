More progress made on Dupont Road project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More progress has been made on an overhaul of a busy Fort Wayne road.

Intermediate asphalt work is done on Dupont Road between Lima and Coldwater Roads, and the two eastbound lanes of traffic are reopening this afternoon, complete with the activation of a new traffic signal at the intersection with La Cabreah Lane.

Two lanes for westbound traffic will open this Saturday with intermediate asphalt in place. One final pass of paving work will happen after winter is over, and city officials want to finish up lighting, landscaping, and other work by June.

An estimated 25,000 vehicles use that stretch of Dupont every day. Keep up with progress here.