More Funding for Meat and Poultry Supply Chains

U.S. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack announced an additional $21.9 million for grant projects through the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant Program. The funding awards 111 projects, bringing the program’s total funding to $54.6 million. The funding will help strengthen and develop new market opportunities for meat and poultry processors throughout the United States. Facility improvements and expansions funded through the program will help processors obtain a Federal Grant of Inspection or qualify for a state’s Cooperative Interstate Shipment program. Achieving a Federal Grant of Inspection or operating under a Cooperative Interstate Shipment program allows meat and poultry processors to ship products across state lines, develop new markets, increase capacity, and better meet consumer and producer demand along the supply chain. USDA also encourages grant recipients to request assistance through the Meat and Poultry Processing Capacity Technical Assistance Program. The technical assistance program, launched in March of this year, connects participants to a nationwide network of resources and expertise.