More early voting sites open in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More early voting locations in Allen County open today.

Thousands of people have already turned out at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum to cast their ballots, but starting today satellite locations including the Public Safety Academy in Fort Wayne, the Rousseau Centre, Salomon Farm Park, and Indiana Wesleyan University are now also accepting ballots Monday through Friday from 8am to 8pm, and Saturday from 8am to 5pm.

The General Election is November 3rd; more than 1-million Hoosier voters requested early ballots this fall, which is a new record.