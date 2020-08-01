More Doubleheaders, Jimmie Johnson and Indy 500 Entries

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: Doubleheaders are added to the IndyCar schedule at Mid-Ohio, Gateway and for the Harvest GP at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Plus, Jimmie Johnson completes his first IndyCar test at IMS and a look at car count for the Indy 500.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

