More details on early Monday morning shooting investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The two shooting investigations from early Monday morning have been tired together.

The male who had entered an area hospital with an apparent gunshot wound early Monday morning has been identified as 19-year-old, Joshua Glen Barr.

Investigators state that the 911 call reporting suspicious activity on Spring Breeze Court was reporting someone attempting to commit a burglary. The homeowner had fired shots at the perpetrators who had fled on foot.

The initial call to 911 reporting suspicious people in the area of Spring Breeze Court came at about 3:40 a.m. Monday morning. At around 4:00 a.m. the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to an area hospital in reference to someone suffering from a gunshot wound.

Barr was last said to be in critical condition. The investigation is still ongoing.