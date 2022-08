FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A moped crash last night, August 2, left one person dead in Fort Wayne.

Police were called around 10:30 p.m. to the area 1000 North Coliseum on reports of an unconscious person.

When they arrived, they found the victim, the driver of the moped, on the road.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the situation.