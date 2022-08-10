Monkeypox vaccine clinic set for Friday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Health will host a monkeypox vaccine clinic this Friday in Fort Wayne.

The clinic will be held Aug. 12 from 8 p.m.-midnight at After Dark, located at 112 E. Masterson Ave. There is no need to register. Vaccine doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. Symptoms appear usually 7-14 days after exposure. Then, a rash can appear 1-3 days later that looks like pimples or blisters, usually on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

People may get a rash first followed by other symptoms or only a rash. The illness noramlly lasts 2-4 weeks.

The Indiana Department of Health says the following groups are at risk of contracting monkeypox: