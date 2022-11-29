Monday Night Shooting In Fort Wayne Marks Third In 24-Hour Span

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne saw its third shooting in less than 24 hours Monday Night. Shortly before 6:30 P.M., police Dept were called to the 2800 Block of Monroe Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found an adult male victim suffering multiple apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital in life threatening condition. At least one witnesses have been identified and is cooperating with the investigation, and others with information are being asked to contact Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.