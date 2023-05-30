Monday Morning Tillman Road Shooting Leaves Two Injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police say at least two people were injured in an early Monday morning shooting on the city’s south side. Investigators tell our partners in news at 21Alive that the shooting happened around 2:15 A.M. Monday on East Tillman Road, in the parking lot of The 19th Hole bar. The two injured in the shooting are expected to survive, however their names have not yet been made public. Police say they have yet to find or have any details on a suspect and are asking anyone who may have information to call the Fort Wayne Police Department, or Crimestoppers.