Monday morning shooting victim identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner has identified the man killed in an early-morning shooting in Fort Wayne today.

52-year-old Michael Pitchford of Fort Wayne was killed in the shooting, which happened at around 1:00 A.M. on Mount Vernon Park Drive near Bowser Avenue. Fort Wayne Police say Pitchford and 48-year-old Scott Lovellette were sitting in a parked car in a driveway when gunfire erupted. Lovellette was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently listed in serious condition.

Police don’t yet know what led to the shooting, or even if the victims were the intended targets. The incident is still under investigation.