Monday morning shooting in Auburn leaves two dead

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana State Police is investigating after a Monday morning shooting in Auburn left two people dead.

At approximately 8:40 a.m. officers from the Auburn Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 800 block of Griswold Court. As officers arrived, a passenger vehicle was leaving the area. Police attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver fled.

Officers from the Auburn Police Department, Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department, and the Indiana State Police then became involved in a pursuit. Officers successfully deployed a tire deflation device on CR51 at State Road 8. The vehicle continued at slow speeds north on CR 51. Near CR 40, officers reported shots being fired from within the vehicle. The vehicle then came to a stop on CR51, south of CR40.

Officers found two injured occupants in the vehicle. An unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot was found in the backseat. An adult female driver was also suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers attempted life saving measures on the female until EMS arrived, but all life saving measures were unsuccessful. Both the male and female were pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured and no shots were fired by officers. There were also no people found injured at the Griswold Court residence. The investigation by state police is ongoing, but detectives believe it was a domestic situation that resulted in a murder/suicide.