Monday afternoon stabbing leaves woman with critical injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is fighting for her life after a stabbing yesterday afternoon in southeast Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 4000 block of Bowser Avenue at 4pm.

They found a woman on the front porch, suffering from an apparent stab wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where her condition worsened after arrival.

Witnesses told police that two people were seen running from the scene shortly before officers arrived. If you have any information on the crime, call the FWPD at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (7867).